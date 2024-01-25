BREAKING: Arizona GOP chair resigns over leaked audio revealing attempt to bribe Kari Lake not to run for Senate

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

Arizona Republican Party chairman Jeff DeWit resigned on Wednesday after leaked audio revealed that he tried to bribe US Senate candidate Kari Lake with a job or money to stay out of politics, the Daily Mail reports.

The audio revealed that Jeff DeWit, 51, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, did not want Lake to run in the same election cycle as former President Donald Trump.

“There are very powerful people who want to keep you out,” he told Lake in a conversation last March. Jeff DeWit told her that the people were “willing to put their money where their mouth is.”

“This is about defeating Trump and I think that’s a bad, bad thing for our country,” she replied. “These people are corrupt.”

“It’s about control,” Lake continued.

After Lake asked what the “powerful people” wanted from her, he said, “They want you to stay out for two years.”

“I’ll tell you what I can offer you.” DeWit continued saying that there were companies that could “just put her on the payroll to keep her out” of the Senate race in the state.

When Lake pushed back against the idea, DeWit asked, “Just say, is there a number at which…” he began.

Lake cut into the question saying, “I can be bought? That’s what it’s about.”

After insisting to Lake that she could have a “bigger voice” in politics and to take the offer of the bribe, Lake said, that doing so would be “immoral and she wouldn’t be able to look at herself “in the mirror” the same.

DeWit insisted that Lake not tell anyone that the conversation happened.

Two sources familiar with the situation confirmed to the Daily Mail that DeWit was the other speaker in the conversation besides Lake.

Lake previously addressed the bribe at last year’s CPAC, but never addressed who was behind it. Some media outlets at the time, such as the Independent, wrote headlines such as, “Kari Lake spins tale of attempted bribery to drop out of politics,” casting doubt on the claim.