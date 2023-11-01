BREAKING: Comer Drops Biden BOMBSHELL, Uncovers Chinese Money Laundering Trail

By Mark Steffen – Trending Politics News

House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) laid out a damning case against President Joe Biden and his family, accusing the Biden clan of funneling millions of dollars from a company linked to the Chinese Community Party through “shady” companies, with some of that money ultimately ending up in Biden’s personal bank account.

Rep. Comer, one of the key Republicans leading the impeachment inquiry into President Biden, laid out the timeline and transactions in a slick video posted to X Wednesday. In it, he says Hunter Biden pressured a Chinese company to pay his company $10 million or else face the wrath of then-Vice President Biden.

In 2017, Comer said, Hunter sent a message to an executive at CEFC demanding a $10 million capital payment, claiming he was sitting with his father and that “the Biden network would turn on the associate if he didn’t pony up the money.”

“I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” Hunter Biden told Henry Zhao, the director of Chinese asset management firm Harvest Fund Management. “And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”

Zhao responded, in part, “CEFC is willing to cooperate with the family.”

According to Comer, just days later an initial $5 million payment was made from one company linked to CEFC to another controlled by Hunter and an associate from CEFC. The trail of disbursements eventually reached James and Sarah Biden, who ultimately cut a check to Biden himself in the amount of $40,000 and labeled it as a “loan repayment.”

“It’s certainly possible… it was indeed a loan payment to Joe,” Comer said. “But even if this $40,000 check was a loan repayment from James Biden, it still shows how Joe benefitted from his family cashing in on his name with money from China no less. Without his family peddling his name, and his son threatening a CEFC associate with consequences that he said Joe Biden knew about, James wouldn’t have had the $40,000 to write a check to his brother Joe.”

The scheme “began when Joe Biden was still Vice President,” Comer concludes, demonstrating how Biden “exposed himself to blackmail and put America’s interests behind his own desire for money.”

President Biden stated in 2020 that his family never took money from China, a claim that has since been proven false through the Oversight Committee’s rigorous exploration of bank documents and emails from Hunter’s laptop showing how Biden showered Chinese executives with personal phone calls, visits, and even a letter of recommendation for one man’s daughter.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is expected to reinvigorate the impeachment inquiry into Biden, which began under his predecessor Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Biden has denied all involvement in his family’s business affairs despite evidence and testimony showing otherwise. A large majority of Americans believe Biden was involved to some extent.