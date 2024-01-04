BREAKING: Epstein Files Expose Prince Andrew For Having Sexual Relations With Minor

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

A woman who has said she was victimized by deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein said Britain’s Prince Andrew put his hand on her breast when she was still a minor, newly released court documents show.

The previously reported allegation has resurfaced in the trove of redacted documents in connection with a lawsuit brought forward by Virginia Giuffre, a prominent Epstein accuser. The documents had been kept under seal for years as several high-profile figures have sought to delay the release or keep their own names redacted. This changed last month, when a judge ruled that there was no reason to keep the documents private.

In a 2016 deposition, Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg said that the British royal placed his hand on her breast as he posed for a photo with Giuffre, Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, and Jeffrey Epstein himself. Sjoberg also noted that the photo included a puppet with “Prince Andrew” written on it.

“They put the puppet’s hand on Virginia’s breast, and Andrew put his hand on my breast, and they took a photo,” Sjoberg said, according to court documents.

Prince Andrew has already been stripped of his royal titles due to his association with the notorious sexual predator. He previously settled a civil suit with Giuffre last year for an undisclosed sum and has denied any wrongdoing.

The list stems from a previously settled lawsuit that Giuffre filed against Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2021. Giuffre has accused Maxwell of recruiting her when she was a minor in order to be abused by Epstein and his associates. Epstein has long been accused of trafficking underage girls then forcing them to commit sex acts for him and his guests at his private island and homes he owned in New Mexico, Florida and New York. Epstein’s associates included several high-profile politicians, celebrities, lawyers and bankers, including former President Bill Clinton.