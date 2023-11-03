BREAKING: FBI investigates Eric Adams campaign fundraiser over alleged illegal contributions from Turkey

By The Post Millennial

FBI agents on Thursday executed a search warrant at the Brooklyn home of New York Mayor Eric Adams campaign consultant and top fundraiser Brianna Suggs, leading to federal prosecutors and the FBI beginning a sweeping investigation into the Adams’ campaign’s potentially receiving illegal foreign donations.

A search warrant for Suggs home, viewed by The New York Times, was looking to uncover if the campaign had engaged in a conpsiracy with the Turkish government to accept illegal foreign donation.

Also under the federal microscope is a Brooklyn construction company that may be tied to Turkey, along with a university in Washington, DC, which may also be tied to Turkey and Adams.

A question asked by the FBI is “whether the mayor’s campaign kicked back benefits to the construction company’s officials and employees, and to Turkish officials,” The New York Times reported.

Per the warrant, the concern is that foreign campaign contributions were made in the names of people who did not actually give donations to the campaign. “Investigators sought evidence to support potential charges that included the theft of federal funds and conspiracy to steal federal funds, wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy, as well as campaign contributions by foreign nationals and conspiracy to make such contributions,” per the Times.

Agents arrived at Suggs home on Lincoln Place and undertook a search of the home, though Suggs was not arrested. Suggs was apparently questioned during the search.

Adams, who was on his way to DC to try to get action from the Biden administration on the chaotic and disastrous border situation, turned back to New York. He said he returned “to deal with a matter.”

Adams said that he held his campaign “to the highest ethical standards.” He also said law enforcement had not contacted him specifically. Adams has made at least six or seven trips to Turkey while he was Brooklyn borough president, paid for by the Turkish government.

Possessions seized from Suggs’ home included three iPhones, two laptops, papers, a “manila folder labeled Eric Adams,” binders of contribution cards, and other items. Adams has not been accused of anything.

Suggs was the coordinator for Adams’ political fundraising in his 2021 campaign, where she raised some $18.4 million and another $900,000 so far for his 2025 reelection campaign.