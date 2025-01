BREAKING: FBI releases video of New Orleans terrorist wearing Meta glasses and placing coolers with IEDs in the French Quarter

🚨 BREAKING: FBI releases video of New Orleans terrorist wearing Meta glasses and placing coolers with IEDs in the French Quarter

pic.twitter.com/ONZnK4FmZv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 5, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet