BREAKING: Federal judge blocks New Mexico governor’s firearm carry ban

By The Post Millennial

On Wednesday, a federal judge blocked New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s temporary ban on the carrying of firearms in areas of the state with high crime rates.

US District Judge David Urias issued a temporary restraining order following a hearing spurred on by a series of civil lawsuits filed against the governor by pro-gun activist groups who argued that the ban infringed on citizens’ constitutional rights.

As Reuters reports, Urias sided with opponents of the move, agreeing that it went against the rights of law-abiding citizens to carry firearms for self defense, and recent Supreme Court rulings on the issue.

“They just want the right to carry their guns,” he said.

In the days since Grisham signed the executive order, she has faced criticism from within New Mexico and across the country. Many officials in her state, including the attorney general and numerous members of law enforcement, have vowed not to enforce the ban.

“Though I recognize my statutory obligation as New Mexico’s chief legal officer to defend state officials when they are sued in their official capacity,” AG Raul Torrez said, “my duty to uphold and defend the constitutional rights of every citizen takes precedence.”

Prior to announcing the move, Grisham declared gun violence a public health emergency after an 11-year-old boy was killed on his way home from a baseball game.

“Gun violence is killing between 2 and 3 children every month in NM,” she said. “Every single one of these deaths is unconscionable and they must stop.” On Tuesday, Grisham said it was “unfortunate” that so many people opposed her decision, accusing Republicans of “spew[ing] NRA talking points.” This is a breaking story and will be updated.