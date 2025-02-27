BREAKING: IRS to shutter 120 offices nationwide

By Roberto Wakerell-Cruz – The Postmillennial

The Trump administration is moving forward with plans to shut down more than 120 IRS offices that provide taxpayer assistance as part of a broader effort to reduce the federal government’s footprint and cut costs.

The decision, outlined in a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) obtained by The Washington Post, comes at a crucial time—right in the middle of the federal tax filing season, which ends on April 15.

This move follows the recent layoffs of approximately 7,000 probationary IRS employees and aligns with the administration’s push to decrease the agency’s headcount. The closures will impact at least 128 taxpayer assistance centers across the country, where filers can receive free, in-person tax help by appointment. It remains unclear whether these centers will be relocated or permanently closed.

According to the letter, signed by GSA Commissioner for Public Buildings Michael Peters, all soft-term leases—those that can be terminated on short notice—will be ended unless deemed “public-facing.” These cases will be reviewed individually.

The decision marks a huge shift after years of expansion aimed at supposedly improving customer service. The agency had opened or reopened more than 50 assistance centers since the passage of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, increasing the total number of locations to over 360 nationwide.

Per the letter, IRS employees will have at least 120 days to vacate the affected offices once lease terminations are officially announced. Notifications to landlords are expected to begin imminently.