BREAKING: Israeli forces gather large numbers of children and women into a hole and surround them with gunfire before allowing them to flee from the northern Gaza Strip.

By Sulaiman Ahmed

According to a testimony from one of the women in Jabalia:

“They took all the children from their mothers and put them in something resembling a pit or a hole. The tank came and circled around them several times until they were covered in dirt and sand, amidst the screams of children and the wailing of mothers. After that, the soldiers came and started throwing the children in the direction of the mothers. If a mother picked up a child, she had to carry them and move quickly without confirming that the child was indeed hers.

Many of the mothers picked up children that weren’t theirs, forced to leave with other women’s children. Here, a new chapter of suffering begins, as a mother searches for her child in the hands of another woman, calming a child in her arms until she finds her own.”

