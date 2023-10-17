Breaking: Israeli strike destroys a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) depot in central Gaza, incinerating what few crucial supplies the densely populated strip had left.
Another shocking war crime to add to the pile. pic.twitter.com/jYZTtNnmn3
— Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) October 16, 2023
Posted: October 17, 2023
Categories: Videos
One thought on “Breaking: Israeli strike destroys a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) depot in central Gaza, incinerating what few crucial supplies the densely populated strip had left.”
Why does jew land care just a group of Goya. BTW if others do it it is wrong