BREAKING: It has now been confirmed that the the aid workers targeted by Israel were travelling in a “deconflicted zone” in two armoured vehicles that were branded with the WCK logo and that it had *coordinated their movements with the Israeli military*… World Central Kitchen is pausing their operations immediately in the region..

