BREAKING: Kansas City Chiefs star B.J. Thompson suffers cardiac arrest during team meeting, rushed to hospital

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

Defensive lineman BJ Thompson from the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a seizure in a special team meeting and went into cardiac arrest on Thursday morning.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs had to cancel all activities today after Thompson, 27, had the seizure and went into cardiac arrest.

After the incident, Thompson was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition later Thursday afternoon. The team’s medical staff was able to act quickly in the emergency and were able to treat Thompson promptly after the cardiac arrest occurred.

Pelissero wrote, “DL BJ Thompson is in stable condition after suffering a seizure and going into cardiac arrest during a meeting this morning, per source. A fifth-round pick in 2023 out of Stephen F. Austin, Thompson appeared in one game as a rookie for the Super Bowl champs.”

According to ABC 11, the practice that was going to be held on Thursday was pushed back to Friday in response to the incident. Thompson was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 draft and played one game as a rookie, getting two tackles. Just last week, Thompson and his other teammates went the White House to celebrate their Superbowl win from this past year.

Coach Andy Reid and other players will speak to reporters regarding Thompson’s injuries on Friday, per a report from the Guardian.