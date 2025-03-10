BREAKING: Multiple injuries reported after plane crash in Lancaster County, PA

By Roberto Wakerell-Cruz – The Postmillennial

Emergency crews have responded to a plane crash in Lancaster County, where multiple injuries have been reported. According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred near Fairview Drive and Meadowview Court in Manheim Township, with the plane landing in the parking lot of a retirement community. Medics and ambulances are on the scene, providing aid to those injured, reports Times Now.

Local news reports that a six-seater Beechcraft (N347M) crashed shortly after taking off from Lancaster, PA Airport en route to Springfield, OH.

Officials have confirmed that Route 501 in the area has been shut down in both directions as responders work at the site. Further details on the number of casualties and the cause of the crash have not yet been released.