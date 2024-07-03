BREAKING: Newly released footage shows four illegals from Venezuela choking and robbing a 49-year-old man in Chicago They were living in a tax-funded shelter

BREAKING: Newly released footage shows four illegals from Venezuela choking and robbing a 49-year-old man in Chicago They were living in a tax-funded shelter pic.twitter.com/YRnrrQFy5h — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 2, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



