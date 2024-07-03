BREAKING: Newly released footage shows four illegals from Venezuela choking and robbing a 49-year-old man in Chicago They were living in a tax-funded shelter

One thought on “BREAKING: Newly released footage shows four illegals from Venezuela choking and robbing a 49-year-old man in Chicago They were living in a tax-funded shelter

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*