Dec 6, 2021
“First patient of the omicron variant was experiencing slight fatigue but then took a nap and now he’s fine.”
THIS IS SATIRE but honestly not that far off from what’s on the news these days!
3 thoughts on “BREAKING NEWS: Omicron patient has one singular sniffle”
Again, in other words, this is simply this winter’s cold/flu, very mild, but a biiiiiiiiig deal needs to be made out of it and tied to the existing panic of the so-called covid.
Let’s see JUST how stupid and gullible everyone really is. The answer to that frightens me. But then, if it makes everyone rush off to get more injections, the rest of us will be far better off.
To begin with, this is satire.
“Let’s see JUST how stupid and gullible everyone really is. The answer to that frightens me. But then, if it makes everyone rush off to get more injections, the rest of us will be far better off.”
And just how are we going to be better off with more of our people dead of stupidity and fear?
Your statement also may as well be a cheer for our enemy.
This defeatism stops now if you want to continue commenting.
Thank goodness we have some willing to make fun of all the insanity. Thanks, Dani, and please pass the tissues.
🙂
