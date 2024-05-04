BREAKING NEWS: Russian troops enter US base in Niger, order Americans out

By LEO HOHMANN

Breaking news from Reuters, Friday, May 3, 2024. A $100 million air base in Niger, which reportedly is a key player in drone warfare, has been taken over by the Russians without firing a shot. See story below from Reuters, and video providing further analysis breaking down this humiliating development for the U.S. military.

This all went down on the invitation of the military government in Niger, which kicked the French out of their country last year. The US took over the base and now they’ve thrown them out. When can you ever remember Russian troops taking over a U.S. air base anywhere in the world? And where is the mainstream media other than a few small articles on the back page? They don’t want us to know about this, not the full implications. The U.S. is getting its clock cleaned right now by Russia, both economically and militarily. Expect the U.S. to lash out soon with another attack inside Russia. We are witnessing the actions of a collapsing empire and no empire goes down without a fight. I expect full on World War III by late 2024 or early 2025.

REUTERS — Russian military personnel have entered an air base in Niger that is hosting U.S. troops, a senior U.S. defense official told Reuters, a move that follows a decision by Niger’s junta to expel U.S. forces.

The military officers ruling the West African nation have told the U.S. to withdraw its nearly 1,000 military personnel from the country, which until a coup last year had been a key partner for Washington’s fight against insurgents who have killed thousands of people and displaced millions more.

A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russian forces were not mingling with U.S. troops but were using a separate hangar at Airbase 101, which is next to Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, Niger’s capital.

The move by Russia’s military, which Reuters was the first to report, puts U.S. and Russian troops in close proximity at a time when the nations’ military and diplomatic rivalry is increasingly acrimonious over the conflict in Ukraine.

It also raises questions about the fate of U.S. installations in the country following a withdrawal.

See entire article from Reuters here. Video below.