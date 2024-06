BREAKING NEWS: Top Canadian doctor LIED about myocarditis after COVID -19 mRNA Vaccines

"With Pfizer and Moderna…almost all of them (myocarditis) are mild…everything goes BACK TO NORMAL"

"Myocarditis from the infection can be much more severe"@JossReimer #cdnpoli #ableg pic.twitter.com/GA1xN26n2t

— William Makis MD (@MakisMD) June 4, 2024