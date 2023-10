BREAKING

Our FOIA lawsuit against the National Archives has now revealed that then-Vice President Biden’s Office had:

🚨19,335 emails with Rosemont Seneca

🚨4,243 emails with Hunter Biden

🚨1,751 emails with Jim Biden

🚨3,738 emails with Jim’s Lion Hall Group pic.twitter.com/yFTfvvLqdC

— America First Legal (@America1stLegal) October 10, 2023