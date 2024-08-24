BREAKING: Portland middle school teacher charged for luring a minor for sex

By Andy Ngo and Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

A Portland Public Schools (PPS) teacher has been arrested on child sex crime charges. Craig W. Douglas-Meyers, 38, of Portland, a math teacher at Hosford Middle School, has been accused of making plans to meet up with a detective posing as a 13-year-old child for sex.

Douglas-Meyers has been charged with one felony count of luring a minor, according to a press release from the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said a detective with the Yuba City (California) Police Department contacted the Portland Police Bureau’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit regarding an undercover chat operation on July 18. During the operation, the detective posed as a 13-year-old child and began communicating with Douglas-Meyers. The conversations were “sexual in nature and involved discussions on how to meet,” according to police documents. Following a weekslong investigation, Douglas-Meyers was arrested and taken into custody around 7am on Friday, Aug. 23.

“PPB’s ICAC Unit, with assistance from PPB’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT), HSI agents in Portland, and the Milwaukie Police Department’s Electronic Storage Device Detection K-9, served a search warrant at Douglas-Meyers’ home in Northeast Portland. Douglas-Meyers was arrested and ultimately transported to the Multnomah County Detention Center,” the PPB said.

Detectives said that due to Douglas-Meyers’ “brazen conversations with who he thought was a child, and his employment as a teacher at Hosford Middle School in Southeast Portland, detectives fear there could be additional children with who he has had inappropriate contact.”



Officer with PPB’s Special Emergency Reaction Team outside of Douglas-Meyers’ residence. Photo courtesy: Portland Police Bureau

In an effort to identify potential victims, the PPB released a photo of Douglas-Meyers, the bureau said.



Craig W. Douglas-Meyers. Photo courtesy: Portland Police Bureau

Additionally, Douglas-Meyers has a personal YouTube account under the username @craigmeyers7610 where he uploads course lessons for “students to review the notes we covered in class.”



Screenshot of Douglas-Meyers from one of his YouTube videos

Police said anyone with information about Douglas-Meyers or this case is urged to contact PPB officer Aaron Rizzo at aaron.rizzo@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference case number 24-803066.