BREAKING: The man who kidnapped a 6-year-old boy from in front of his home now has an immigration hold.

BREAKING: The man who kidnapped a 6-year-old boy from in front of his home now has an immigration hold. MASS DEPORTATIONSpic.twitter.com/pWOAi544FU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 31, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet