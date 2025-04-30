BREAKING: Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily suspends Judge Hannah Dugan after FBI arrest

By Libby Emmons – The Postmillennial

The Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily suspended Judge Hannah Dugan after she was arrested last week for facilitating the escape of an illegal immigrant from her courtroom. That man was facing an April 18 pre-trial hearing in her courtroom on domestic violence charges.

When Dugan learned that ICE was planning to arrest the defendant, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, after his court appearance, she directed him and his defense attorney to leave the courtroom during the proceeding through a side door. The pair went into an elevator, were followed by an officer, and then the man led officers on a foot chase before he was detained.

Dugan was hit with two federal charges after she was arrested by the FBI. The Supreme Court of the state determined that beginning April 29, Dugan is not permitted to continue serving as a Milwaukee County judge “until further order of the court.” Dugan appeared in federal court on April 25. Protests ensued after her arrest and one judge refused to hold court.

“IT IS ORDERED, In the exercise of that constitutional authority and in order to uphold the public confidence in the court of this state during the pendency of the criminal proceeding against Judge Dugan, we conclude on our own motion that it is the public interest that she be temporarily be relieved of her official duty,” the order read.

Dugan is charged with a felony and a misdemeanor and if convicted could face up to 6 years in prison and a $350,000 fine. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that typically in crimes of this kind the sentences are substantially shorter than the maximum.

Flores-Ruiz is in federal custody.