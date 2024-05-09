Britain refuses to sign global vaccine treaty that would force it to give away fifth of jabs

Officials are understood to want to remain in control of being able to choose when it is best for the UK to distribute products globally and when resources will be best deployed domestically.

It is understood that while the UK is keen to work towards a united approach, it is not prepared to give up autonomy on its own assets.

The sharing of healthcare items is seen as a red line for many of the countries locked in discussions over the pandemic treaty. Poorer nations see it as essential in ensuring equitable treatment for all nations but richer countries are concerned about relinquishing autonomy to a global organisation.

One key aspect of the treaty, WHO Pathogen Access and Benefits Sharing system (PLABS), has already been pushed back to 2026 as countries can not agree on how to legally enforce the distribution of virus samples and genetic information for research purposes.

Experts have cautioned that it is likely the two-week marathon talks will fail to resolve fundamental disagreements on the controversial topics and said it is likely a “vanilla treaty” will be agreed and signed by the May 10 deadline, before it is formally adopted at the World Health Assembly at the end of May.

Dr Clare Wenham, associate professor of Global health policy at the London School of Economics, told The Telegraph: “What will have to happen bilaterally to get that outcome, is yet to be seen, but I wouldn’t be surprised if deals were being done behind the scenes for low and middle income countries to acquiesce.”

The head of the WHO on Friday restated his hope that the vaccine impasse can be resolved as the talks entered their second week.