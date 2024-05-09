AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli air strike targeted the vicinity of the destroyed Gaza Airport, east of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A woman was killed and a number of injured in an Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli air strike targeted the vicinity of the destroyed Gaza Airport, east of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A woman was killed and a number of injured in an Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the town of Khuza'a, east of… pic.twitter.com/9dfg0CjEgN
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 8, 2024
Let the children sing:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9bsXK65ss83C/
Taking on this ongoing psychological warfare by which they weaponize inversions of reality and innocence of children is excruciating and exhausting! I’m beginning to think my dad had it easier than me. He shot bullets out the tail end of an airplane during WWII. I think that’s probably easier and more satisfying than enduring this daily barrage of soul-grinding propaganda we are facing today.