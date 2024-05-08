By weaponizing our own law enforcement institutions and politicians against us, Israel has effectively declared WAR on the American people.

By weaponizing our own law enforcement institutions and politicians against us, Israel has effectively declared WAR on the American people. 🐀☠️ pic.twitter.com/HbgIo5B1Q0 — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) May 8, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



