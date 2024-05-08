By weaponizing our own law enforcement institutions and politicians against us, Israel has effectively declared WAR on the American people. 🐀☠️ pic.twitter.com/HbgIo5B1Q0
— Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) May 8, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
By weaponizing our own law enforcement institutions and politicians against us, Israel has effectively declared WAR on the American people. 🐀☠️ pic.twitter.com/HbgIo5B1Q0
— Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) May 8, 2024
3 thoughts on “By weaponizing our own law enforcement institutions and politicians against us, Israel has effectively declared WAR on the American people.”
they did that when they attacked the liberty ship several times trying to sink it , and Johnson just went after Vietnam.
Peters (Is he still on the Trump-train?) mixing the issues. Bad as those riots were, George Floyd was murdered. And at the end of the vid Stew shows Biden with Bibi. Has he forgotten who The King of Israel is, and who regarding the Gaza genocide has prompted Israel to get the job done, to “finish it?”
.
Israel declared war on the American people when they helped bring down the world trade centers on 9/11 and danced while it happened.