California Gov. Gavin Newsom pitches ‘28th Amendment’ to limit gun rights by Emily Crane

California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a proposal Thursday to amend the US Constitution to restrict gun ownership rights, including enforcing universal background checks and raising the firearm purchase age to 21.
The Democrat said his “28th Amendment” — which he claims will leave the Second Amendment “unchanged” — calls for four new measures to help end what he called the nation’s “gun violence crisis.”
In addition to background checks and raising the legal age of purchase from 18 years, Newsom’s push involves instituting a firearm purchase waiting period and barring the civilian purchase of “assault weapons.”
Newsom, 55, insisted the “common sense” gun safety measures he is proposing respect “America’s gun-owning tradition” — and claimed his plan had already garnered widespread bipartisan support.
“Every time it’s the same. They tell us we can’t stop these massacres. They tell us we have to stand by and watch tragedy after tragedy unfold in our communities,” he declared in a video posted on social media.
“They say we can’t stop domestic terrorism without violating the Second Amendment. And that thoughts and prayers are the best we can do.