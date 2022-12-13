Cambridge Dictionary changes definition of ‘man’ and ‘woman’

New York Post – by Joe Silverstein

Cambridge Dictionary is being criticized by conservatives on social media for altering the definitions of the words “man” and “woman” to include people who identify as a gender other than their biological sex.

The definition of woman, which previously represented the longstanding view on sex, now states that a woman is “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

Similarly, a man is now defined as “an adult who lives and identifies as male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

This change was met with pushback from many, who argued that redefining society’s categorization of gender and sex is harmful and inaccurate.

“Cambridge Dictionary just dropped a new definition of ‘woman’,” Christopher Rufo, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, tweeted.

Rufo also pointed out that the dictionary used the pronoun “they” to describe the subject rather than “she”.

“Notice that the dictionary writers say ‘*they* may have been.’ They couldn’t bring themselves to write ‘she may have been,’ because they know they’re lying. That’s the tell,” he tweeted.

“Ceding linguistic territory to the radical Left. What could go wrong?” conservative commentator Rita Panahi wrote.

Daily Caller writer Mary Rooke wrote, “F-ing traitors to the truth. Cambridge Dictionary is only the latest. If we don’t stop them from erasing women our civilization is [not going to make it].”

1984 wasn't supposed to be a how-to manual. https://t.co/Qr6jJn0JYX — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 12, 2022

Adam Brooks, a British social commentator, questioned whether women are happy with the change.

“Oh wow, the @CambridgeWords dictionary definition of a woman is shocking, how did we get here? Surely women aren’t happy with this?” he wrote.

Dan McLaughin, a senior writer at National Review, argued the change is Orwellian. “1984 wasn’t supposed to be a how-to manual,” he tweeted.

President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton tweeted, “War on women, update…”

Cambridge Dictionary’s alteration of the words “woman” and “man” reflect a growing trend on the left to reject the once universally accepted usage of those categories. In April, Fox News published a report that highlighted numerous Biden administration agencies’ failure to be able to answer the question: “What is a woman?”.

New York Post