This is an absolute travesty.
9:1 ratio of Haitians to Springfield, Ohio locals waiting in line for their benefits.
US veterans are getting turned away.pic.twitter.com/UfkPzj3Vfy
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 10, 2024
