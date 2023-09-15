REPORT: Investigators Zero In On Meeting Between Joe Biden, Hunter & Devon Archer At VP Mansion

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

In 2015, Hunter Biden organized a meeting between his longtime business partner Devon Archer, an international banker, and his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, at the vice president’s mansion, according to a report from Just The News. The report presents yet another contradiction for President Biden, who has repeatedly claimed that he had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings or contact with any of his partners.

Devon Archer confirmed the existence of the meeting in Congressional testimony. While Hunter Biden organized numerous meetings between his father and potential foreign clients — including a meeting at the high-end Cafe Milano restaurant in Washington D.C. — the meeting at Biden’s personal residence is of particular interest to Congressional investigators due to the nature of the conversation.

Hunter Biden and Archer hoped that international businessman/banker Marc Holtzman — who was then a high-ranking executive at Kazakhstan’s largest bank — could lobby for former Kazakh Prime Minister Karim Massimov to become the next secretary general of the United Nations. Massimov is currently imprisoned on charges of treason.

“It was, like, a U.N.-related conversation,” Archer told congressional investigators in reference to the breakfast. When asked who was present, Archer named Marc Holtzman, Hunter Biden, then-Vice President Biden and himself.

“And what was the discussion about?” investigators asked. “It was about who was going to be the next U.N. Secretary-General … Marc Holtzman was lobbying for Karim Massimov. But it was, obviously, that didn’t happen.”

Archer later explained that the interest in Massimov stemmed from a potential deal between Kazakhstan and Burisma known as the known as the “Burisma Eurasia” agreement. “The other reasons for Massimov were Burisma Eurasia, because he was the Prime Minister, and Burisma was trying to expand its businesses, so I leveraged the relationship to introduce him to the company – the country and new equipment and technology and clean drilling. So that was – that was probably some of the effort,” Archer said.

Archer’s testimony directly contradicts statements from the Biden Administration and prominent Democrats — including U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) — who have claimed that the elder Biden had no direct involvement or knowledge of his son’s business dealing. Biden allies have repeatedly claimed that Hunter Biden was merely selling the “illusion of access” as opposed to actually organizing quid-pro-quo agreements.