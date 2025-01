CBS edited their interview with Kate Winslet to remove her reference to the Gaza genocide

🇺🇸🇮🇱 CBS edited their interview with Kate Winslet to remove her reference to the Gaza genocide pic.twitter.com/3dNfVD0Jn6 — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) January 5, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet