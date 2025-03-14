Charlie Kirk tells a Palestinian Christian that Christians have a special obligation to “honor the Jews” due to a Biblical covenant with the State of Israel.
Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/9atVQebRoc
— AF Post (@AFpost) March 12, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Charlie Kirk tells a Palestinian Christian that Christians have a special obligation to “honor the Jews” due to a Biblical covenant with the State of Israel.
Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/9atVQebRoc
— AF Post (@AFpost) March 12, 2025