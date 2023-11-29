Chicago Mayor Blames City’s Widening Migrant Crisis On ‘Right-Wing Extremism’

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

While speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson blamed his predecessor and “right-wing extremism” for the city’s ongoing migrant crisis.

Chicago is one of many blue cities that has been struggling with a massive influx of illegal aliens since President Biden took office in January 2021. Like New York, Chicago has become a top destination for illegal aliens due to its “Sancturary City” status.

On Tuesday, Mayor Johnson was flanked by faith leaders while announcing the city’s new Unity Initiative. Among other things, the city plans to coordinate with religious groups to relocate migrants from Chicago police stations into churches and other shelters.

When asked whether he would be in favor of limits placed on the flow of migrants coming into the Windy City, Johnson erupted into a bizarre tirade where he blamed the city’s issues on “right-wing extremism.”

“Well, it has to be better coordination. You know, what we’ve seen is a very raggedy form instituted by right-wing extremism. Everyone knows that the right-wing extremism in this country has targeted democratically ran cities,” Johnson said. “And quite frankly, they’ve been very intentional about going after democratically ran cities that are led by people of color. And their whole motivation is to create disruption and chaos because that’s what this that particular party has been about.”

Johnson — a former far-left activist who beat previous Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a shocking primary upset — went on to make a number of unfounded claims about Republican voters.

“This is the same political party that did not want to accept that President Obama was actually an American. It’s the same Republican right-wing extremism that stormed the Capitol. It’s the same right-wing extremism that refuses to accept the results of the Civil War,” the mayor ranted.

“It’s raggedy, it’s disrespectful, it’s mean-spirited, it’s an unclean spirit quite frankly. And so I got you. I just want to make sure that people understand what we’re facing. That’s why it’s so important that the faith community is leaning in in this moment.”

Johnson’s claims of “right-wing-extremism” affecting Chicago are particularly bizarre considering the city last elected a Republican mayor in 1927. In 2020, roughly 82 percent of the Chicago vote went to President Biden.

The mayor is currently battling historically low approval ratings, particularly on crime, homelessness and the migrant crisis.