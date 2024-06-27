Chip Roy demands Biden’s DOJ turn over internal documents on prosecution of Texas doc who opposes child sex changes

By Hayden Cunningham – The Postmillennial

Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday, demanding documents related to the prosecution of Dr. Eithan Haim. Dr. Haim faces up to 10 years in prison for speaking out against child sex change procedures at Texas Children’s Hospital. The DOJ has accused Haim of “obtaining protected individual health information for patients that were not under his care and without authorization.”

In 2022, Texas AG Ken Paxton issued an opinion stating that procedures performed at Texas Children’s Hospital amounted to child abuse. Despite the hospital’s announcement a month later to cease such procedures on minors, Haim revealed in 2023 that these interventions were still occurring.

“While DR. Haim’s bravery to come forward led Texas to enact bipartisan legislation banning ‘transgender medical interventions’ for minors, the Department of Justice chose to prosecute Dr. Haim,” Roy wrote in his letter.

Roy’s letter outlined that the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government is investigating the DOJ’s actions against Haim. Haim faces severe penalties, including up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000. Roy asserts that Haim did not violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as alleged by the DOJ, because he did not disclose unredacted patient charts or documents.

“This prosecution is just the latest example of how the Biden-Garland Justice Department is using the law to target ideological adversaries instead of equally enforcing the law,” Roy claimed. Roy also criticized the DOJ for not investigating allegations of Medicaid fraud by doctors billing for “transgender healthcare” while quickly moving to prosecute Haim, issuing him a target letter in less than a month.

Haim has a GiveSendGo campaign where supporters can donate to assist him with his legal defense. He has currently raised nearly $870,000 and has a goal of one million dollars.

“They wanted to intimidate me into silence using every technique the federal leviathan had at their disposal. But they failed,” Haim wrote in a post on X earlier this month. “The only way to lose is to submit to corruption. It’s time to fight back harder than ever!”