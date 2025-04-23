✝️Christian women are spat on, kicked, whipped, verbally abused and have their dress dragged for talking about Jesus in 1$rael pic.twitter.com/uh4O666EIu
— The Resonance (@Partisan_12) April 23, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
✝️Christian women are spat on, kicked, whipped, verbally abused and have their dress dragged for talking about Jesus in 1$rael pic.twitter.com/uh4O666EIu
— The Resonance (@Partisan_12) April 23, 2025
One thought on “Christian women are spat on, kicked, whipped, verbally abused and have their dress dragged for talking about Jesus in Israel”
No kidding…and will Christian Zionists ever wake up to this? And they wonder why young Christians are leaving Christian Zionism….