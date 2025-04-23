Christian women are spat on, kicked, whipped, verbally abused and have their dress dragged for talking about Jesus in Israel

✝️Christian women are spat on, kicked, whipped, verbally abused and have their dress dragged for talking about Jesus in 1$rael pic.twitter.com/uh4O666EIu — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) April 23, 2025

