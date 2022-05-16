Church Shooting in Southern California; Four Critically Wounded, One Fatality; Police: One Person Detained, Weapon Recovered

A church in Southern California was the target of a mass shooting Sunday afternoon with initial reports of four wounded, one person killed and a suspect in custody. According to photos of emergency response vehicles at the scene and a block location given by police, the shooting appears to have taken place at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods.

UPDATES At END. Shooting took place during a meeting by the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church that shares space with the Geneva church. Suspect is reported to be a “68-year-old Asian man.”

Statements by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted to Twitter:

“#OCSDPIO Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at a church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in Laguna Woods. Multiple victims have been shot. More details to follow, PIO en route…We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved…We are working to get information out as quickly as possible. We ask for patience as this event unfolds.”

#OCSDPIO Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at a church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in Laguna Woods. Multiple victims have been shot. More details to follow, PIO en route. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

We are working to get information out as quickly as possible. We ask for patience as this event unfolds. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

CBS Los Angeles Reporter Michelle Gile, “Breaking: My source tells me that one person is dead and 4 others injured by a shooter at a church in Laguna Woods. That suspect has been detained”

Breaking: My source tells me that one person is dead and 4 others injured by a shooter at a church in Laguna Woods. That suspect has been detained @cbsla #cbsla #shooting #lagunawoods — michele gile (@michelegiletv) May 15, 2022

Photos and address align with Geneva Presbyterian.

