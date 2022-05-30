Climate protester attacks Mona Lisa

6 thoughts on “Climate protester attacks Mona Lisa

      1. Still, I hate to see this art at risk. Artists of the last 500 or so years have not been able to match the genius of The High Renaissance, a period of time that only lasted about 32 years. Something magical happened back then. I know we have more pressing issues, but what was/is exceptional about us helps me remember some of the things we’re fighting for. I won’t surrender what I love.

        .

        Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*