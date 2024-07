🚨🌎 WEF & The Great Reset

Must watch clip on what’s happening across the Western World & the shift from Stakeholder Capitalism to Stakeholder Communism.

By 2030 it will be Technocratic Communism – every single person needs to fight this. pic.twitter.com/bGr0JWl4D4

— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 3, 2024