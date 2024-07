Reminder ‼️ ‼️

Dr. Poornima Wagh, with doctorates in virology and immunology, and a 20-year career as a laboratory researcher and scientist, describes how her lab tried to properly isolate Sars-Cov-2 but wasn’t able to‼️

More proof of the non existence of the Virus in question… pic.twitter.com/CLxU4QlR5z

— Sophia Dahl (@sophiadahl1) July 3, 2024