.@SMArikat: CNN and NYT determined US weapons were used in Rafah

StateSpox: I’m gonna let the IDF speak to their investigation

Said: I’m asking you, is this a US weapon?

Patel: It’s not for us to speak to, the IDF will investigate

The US can’t speak to the use of US weapons? pic.twitter.com/B86DSKNRdB

— Assal Rad (@AssalRad) May 30, 2024