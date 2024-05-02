CNN’s Kasie Hunt refers to a murdered 5-year-old Palestinian child as “a woman killed in Gaza”
Hind Rajab was a 5 year old murdered by IDF forces after being trapped with her dead relatives in a car for days pic.twitter.com/c33Wso1aRx
— HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) May 1, 2024
One thought on “CNN’s Kasie Hunt refers to a murdered 5-year-old Palestinian child as “a woman killed in Gaza” Hind Rajab was a 5 year old murdered by IDF forces after being trapped with her dead relatives in a car for days”
What a sly form of damage-control. But hey, are not CNN the masters of that?
.