Colleges say unless you get a booster shot you lose your fully Vaccinated status and get kicked out of school

The University of Notre Dame is requiring all students to get a booster as a part of its COVID-19 vaccination policy.

The university will have an on-campus vaccine clinic in mid-January where students can receive a Pfizer BioNTech booster.

Notre Dame shared information about the upcoming clinic in a tweet Monday.

www.southbendtribune.com/story/news/local/2021/12/06/notre-dame-requires-students-get-covid-19-booster/6407516001/

Colleges and universities across the Boston area are weighing if booster shots should be mandatory for students and staff returning in the spring semester.

Just last week, UMass Amherst became one of the first schools in the country to announce it will be requiring the additional dose in 2022. Neighboring Smith and Hampshire colleges are also mandating booster shots.

www.boston25news.com/news/health/boston-area-colleges-considering-requiring-booster-shots-spring-semester/XDQXTPKVBFHRVGJII42M76GWSE/

In April of 2020, Syracuse University was among the first U.S. academic institutions to announce a vaccination requirement for our residential campus community. That proactive decision proved central to our ability to safely resume campus activities, events and student services throughout the fall semester. For that reason, given data and counsel from public health experts indicating that booster shots are critical to enhancing immunity and public health, Syracuse University will require all eligible students, faculty and staff who routinely access any Syracuse University campus location or facility (to include Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles and all study abroad locations) to receive a booster shot prior to the start of the spring semester, or as soon as they become eligible. Eligible individuals are those who:

Received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination at least six months ago.

Received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccination at least two months ago.

news.syr.edu/blog/2021/12/06/covid-19-update-booster-shot-requirement-vaccine-compliance-for-employees-spring-semester-return-planning-and-procedures/

Dear students, staff and faculty:

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have monitored guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure that our protocols would keep our community safe. Because of your efforts and the vigilance you have shown in following Smith’s Culture of Care plan, our campus community has remained healthy. Now, new guidance from the CDC recommends that “everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot” as an important additional layer of protection against the Omicron variant. Booster shots also ensure protection against severe disease.

In light of this guidance, Smith College has updated its vaccine policy to require all eligible students, staff and faculty to receive COVID-19 booster shots. Effective Friday, January 21, 2022, all vaccinated students, staff and faculty will be required to receive a booster shot within 30 days of becoming eligible

www.smith.edu/president-kathleen-mccartney/letters-community/2021-22/smith-community-booster-requirement

Dear Students,

As the fall semester winds down and we prepare to depart campus for a well-deserved winter break, I want to share with you some of the COVID-19 protocols that will be in place in advance of the upcoming spring semester. Our goal is to provide a safe and robust student experience upon our return to campus in the spring. In accordance with the existing requirement that students be fully immunized against COVID-19, all students will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. In addition, there is an expectation that all students will be tested two weeks prior to the start of spring classes .

