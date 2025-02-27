Congress is packed with AIPAC lobbyists, but when we ask them what more they could possibly want after Israel has already received billions in U.S. weapons and unwavering support for genocide, they stay silent.
They know the world is watching. They know they have blood on their… pic.twitter.com/A2b66PadlZ
— Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) February 26, 2025
Worth revisiting: From Scottish economist Alexander Tytler, 1787:
A democracy is always temporary in nature; it simply cannot exist as a permanent form of government. A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates who promise the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that every democracy will finally collapse due to loose fiscal policy, which is always followed by a dictatorship.
The average age of the world’s greatest civilizations has been about 200 years. These nations always progressed through this sequence:
From Bondage to Moral Certitude
from Moral Certitude to Great Courage
from Great Courage to Liberty
from Liberty to Abundance
from Abundance to Selfishness
from Selfishness to Complacency
from Complacency to Apathy
from Apathy to Dependency
from Dependency to Bondage
