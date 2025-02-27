Congress is packed with AIPAC lobbyists, but when we ask them what more they could possibly want after Israel has already received billions in U.S. weapons and unwavering support for genocide, they stay silent.

  1. Worth revisiting: From Scottish economist Alexander Tytler, 1787:

    A democracy is always temporary in nature; it simply cannot exist as a permanent form of government. A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates who promise the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that every democracy will finally collapse due to loose fiscal policy, which is always followed by a dictatorship.

    The average age of the world’s greatest civilizations has been about 200 years. These nations always progressed through this sequence:

    From Bondage to Moral Certitude
    from Moral Certitude to Great Courage
    from Great Courage to Liberty
    from Liberty to Abundance
    from Abundance to Selfishness
    from Selfishness to Complacency
    from Complacency to Apathy
    from Apathy to Dependency
    from Dependency to Bondage

