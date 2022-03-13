Congress just passed $1 billion for Iron Dome as part of its record-setting $4.8 billion in security funding for Israel.@LeaderHoyer: "I believe America ensuring Israel's security and safety and sovereignty is in America's best interest…We do it because it's important to us." pic.twitter.com/BXEEnacf3O
— AIPAC (@AIPAC) March 12, 2022
One thought on “Congress just passed $1 billion for Iron Dome”
$4.8 trillion and another billion or trillion for Ukraine, $10 billion to the UN, but ZERO money for us Americans.
This is why we need to hang the elites and our government in occupation and lastly, stay out of foreign entanglements!!!!!
Again, WHERE ARE THEY GETTING ALL OF THIS MONEY??!!!