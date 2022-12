Congress To Sneak $37 Billion Ukraine Aid Into Must-Pass Omnibus Bill





The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published December 15, 2022

As opposition to Washington’s Ukraine blank check mounts, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has signaled that the next huge check – nearly $38 billion – will be conveniently hidden in a year-end, must-pass omnibus bill. It’s a way to keep the gravy train flowing while sparing Members the inconvenience of having to face voters. Also today…White House to send more troops into Ukraine. What could go wrong?