Congressman Says There Were ‘At Least 200’ Undercover Agents Embedded In Jan 6 Crowd, Capitol Building

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) estimates that there were “at least 200” undercover federal agents embedded in the crowd on January 6. The congressman also claimed that some of the agents were “dressed as Trump supporter” and inside the Capitol itself before it was breached.

“The FBI was not only involved in the actions on January 6th from within. They had, I suspect, over 200 agents embedded within the crowd, including agents or, as they would call it, human assets inside the Capitol dressed as Trump supporters before the doors were opened,” Higgins told Newsmax host Chris Salcedo.

According to Higgins, agents effectively infiltrated online chat groups, forums, and social media sites where protests against COVID measures and objections to the 2020 election were discussed. “And when you track the text threads and the communications within those groups and find the origins of suggestions of potential violence or an active occupation of the Capitol on January 6th, you’ll find that those messages were led by members of the groups that ended up to be the FBI agents that had infiltrated the group,” Higgins said.

“So the FBI’s involvement was deep, not just on J6, but on the days and weeks and months prior.”

Earlier this month, Higgins grilled FBI Director Christopher Wray over the presence of undercover agents on January 6. FBI officials have repeatedly refused to disclose how many agents were embedded in the crowd, though former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund has stated that he was aware of anywhere between 30 and 40 FBI or DHS agent.

Higgins asked Wray about two busses that lacked identification, referring to them as “ghost busses,” a law enforcement term. “These (ghost) buses are nefarious in nature and were filled with FBI informants dressed as Trump supporters, deployed onto our Capitol on Jan. 6,” Higgins said.

A clearly flustered Wray did not deny Higgins’ claim, though he did testify that no FBI agents were involved in “the violence at the Capitol” on January 6.