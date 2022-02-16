Posted: February 16, 2022 Categories: Videos Coutts Blockade Ends Over Police False Flag Attack & Daniel Bulford Confirms Stolen Weapons Cache! Marcel Irnie February 15, 2022 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Coutts Blockade Ends Over Police False Flag Attack & Daniel Bulford Confirms Stolen Weapons Cache!”
Love and honor, peacefulness….they think they will wrestle their freedom from armed, megalomaniacs in this way..!!
Well now you see how they play… a set up that labels you as armed insurgents and what do you do, pick up and run……don’t want that donation cash to go to waste now do you!
This shit the world over only ends one way with these globalist tyrants and their servants/enforcers dead or us dead!
They have declared as much!
Stop, or I’ll say stop again!