Posted: January 31, 2022 Categories: Videos COVID ‘Anti-Semitic Posters’ Pop Up Across Wisconsin Zionist Report Jan 31, 2022 • Link to original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrGFo… Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabTelegram
3 thoughts on “COVID ‘Anti-Semitic Posters’ Pop Up Across Wisconsin”
Truth fears no scrutiny!
Fascinating, although this kike cunt is saying; it is ALL False, I did not see anything False on that Flyer…? Why can’t these scum actually address the content of the flyer? Saying it is false and providing no rebuttal is weak…. It seems the poor downtrodden Jew is not such a thing! They seem to be in the top tier of the global “Elite”…Hmmmm.
For all the talk they give of trying to tell you it’s not the case they never make a case to debunk any of it. All the names and connections are more than obvious. Seems all they really try to do is stop you from looking at it when it’s pointed out.