COVID Boosters Trigger Metastasis

Dr. Joseph Mercola

Cancer rates have increased since the introduction of the COVID shots and is one of the top three leading causes of premature death among younger adults — a trend that in turn is driving down U.S. life expectancy.

In 2019, the average life span of Americans of all ethnicities was nearly 78.8 years.1 By the end of 2021, life expectancy had dropped to 76.42 — a loss of nearly three years, which is an astounding decline. The leading causes of death in 2021 were heart disease, cancer and COVID-19, all three of which were higher in 2021 than in 2020,3 and both heart disease and cancer are potential side effects of the COVID jabs.

COVID Boosters Are Triggering Metastatic Cancer

November 26, 2022, The Daily Sceptic published a letter4,5 to the editor of The BMJ, written by Dr. Angus Dalgleish, professor of oncology at St. George’s University of London, warning that COVID boosters may be causing aggressive metastatic cancers:

“COVID no longer needs a vaccine programme given the average age of death of COVID in the U.K. is 82 and from all other causes is 81 and falling,” Dalgleish writes.6 “The link with clots, myocarditis, heart attacks and strokes is now well accepted, as is the link with myelitis and neuropathy …

However, there is now another reason to halt all vaccine programmes. As a practicing oncologist I am seeing people with stable disease rapidly progress after being forced to have a booster, usually so they can travel. Even within my own personal contacts I am seeing B cell-based disease after the boosters.

They describe being distinctly unwell a few days to weeks after the booster — one developing leukemia, two work colleagues Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and an old friend who has felt like he has had Long COVID since receiving his booster and who, after getting severe bone pain, has been diagnosed as having multiple metastases from a rare B cell disorder.

I am experienced enough to know that these are not the coincidental anecdotes … The reports of innate immune suppression after mRNA for several weeks would fit, as all these patients to date have melanoma or B cell based cancers, which are very susceptible to immune control — and that is before the reports of suppressor gene suppression by mRNA in laboratory experiments. This must be aired and debated immediately.”

New Norm: Explosive Cancer Relapses

In a December 19, 2022, article7 in Conservative Woman, Dalgleish continues discussing the phenomenon of rapidly spreading cancers in patients who were in stable remission for years before receiving their COVID boosters. He notes that after his letter to The BMJ was published, several oncologists have contacted him to say they’re seeing the same thing in their own practices.

“Seeing the recurrence of these cancers after all this time naturally makes me wonder if there is a common cause?” he writes.8 “I had previously noted that relapse in stable cancer is often associated with severe long-term stress, such as bankruptcy, divorce, etc.

However, I found that none of my patients had any such extra stress during this time, but they had all had booster vaccines and, indeed, a couple of them noted that they had a very bad reaction to the booster which they did not have to the first two injections.

I then noted that some of these patients were not having a normal pattern of relapse but rather an explosive relapse, with metastases occurring at the same time in several sites … Scientifically, I was reading reports that the booster was leading to a big excess of antibodies at the expense of the T-cell response and that this T-cell suppression could last for three weeks, if not more.

To me, this could be causal as the immune system is being asked to make an excessive response through the humoral inflammatory part of the immune response against a virus (the alpha-delta variant) which is no longer in existence in the community.

This exertion leads to immune exhaustion, which is why these patients are reporting up to a 50% greater increase in Omicron, or other variations, than the non-vaccinated.”

A Change of Heart and Mind

Interestingly, in mid-2021, the Daily Mail published an article in which Dalgleish encouraged people to get the COVID shot, especially younger individuals.9 Dalgleish explains that, at the time, there was an “overwhelming push by the government and the medical community … that this would be in everyone’s best interest.”

So, he caved to the narrative, even though he had concerns from the start. Now, however, the environment has changed and there’s really no need for these experimental shots anymore.

His concerns further grew when his son developed myocarditis “after having a jab he did not want but that he needed for work and travel purposes.” A friend of his son, who was in his early 30s, suffered a stroke after his jab, and a relative of a close colleague died from a heart attack at the age of 34 after hers.

“I began to be highly alarmed that it was the vaccines causing these symptoms,” Dalgleish writes,10 “and that just as we had written11 … a genetically engineered virus had serious implications for vaccine design.

This paper, which was suppressed and therefore did not appear in print for many months, reported that the sequence of the virus was completely consistent with having been genetically engineered, with a furin cleavage site and six inserts at places that would make the virus very infectious, and the reason this had such tremendous implications for vaccine design was that 80% of these sequences had homology to human epitopes.

In particular, we had noticed a homology with platelet factor 4 and myelin. The former is also certainly associated with what is known as VITT (low platelets and clotting issues) and the latter associated with all the neurological problems, such as transverse myelitis, both of which are now recognized as side effects of the vaccine even by the MHRA [Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency in the UK].”

Authorities Have Willfully Ignored All Warning Signals

Dalgleish says his team’s findings were eventually circulated among cabinet members and various medical committees, but everyone ignored them. As a result, many have been placed at unnecessary risk for serious injury and/or death.

As Dalgleish points out, young hearts over-express the ACE receptor that the virus was engineered to bind to. This binding with the ACE2 receptor is what “sets off the inflammatory response, which leads to myocarditis, pericarditis, stroke and deaths,” Dalgleish says.

This could explain the dramatic increase observed in deaths of young athletes who were jabbed: They simply have more ACE2 receptors that bind to the spike proteins created by the jab. Dalgleish continues:12

“When the facts change, or new facts emerge, the position of all those in authority directing mandates should change but unfortunately, they did not.

I tried desperately to point out that all the evidence that vaccines might have been useful in helping to curtail the pandemic was changing; that it was becoming very clear that there were highly significant side effects to the vaccine programme that Pfizer had gone to great lengths to cover up, and that it was only a court case in the US that led to them becoming available.

At this stage the whole vaccine programme should have been stopped but nobody seemed to want to address this, neither the Government, the medical authorities or the media.

Having written many articles for the Daily Mail arguing against lockdown and for it never to be used again, I was extremely keen to address my change of opinion on the vaccines and to warn people of their dangers particularly to younger people, and to point out there were no grounds at all for giving it to children.

Unfortunately, all my efforts and approaches to the mainstream media on this subject have been rejected. This, I believe, is something that will come back to haunt all those who introduced an Orwellian kind of suppression to the emerging truth, which labelled doctors trying to save their patients along the lines of ‘first do no harm’ as outcasts or villains.”

Scientific Proof COVID Jab Causes Cancer

Back in August 2022, The Exposé13 highlighted scientific evidence showing the COVID jabs can cause cancer of the ovaries, pancreas and breast, and that “a monumental cover-up is taking place to suppress the consequences … on women’s health.”

Research shows SARS-CoV-2 spike protein obliterates 90% of the DNA repair mechanism in lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells that help your body fight infection and chronic disease, including cancer.

The research in question was that of Jiang and Mei, who published a peer-reviewed article showing the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein obliterated the DNA repair mechanism in lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells that play an important role in your immune system. Lymphocytes help your body fight infection and chronic disease, including cancer. Professional data analyst Joel Smalley writes:14

“The viral spike protein was so toxic to this pathway that it knocked 90% of it out. If the whole spike protein got into the nucleus (in the ovaries), and enough of it was produced and hung around long enough before the body was able to get rid of it all, it would cause cancer. Fortunately, in the case of natural infection, this is unlikely to occur.

Unfortunately, the experimental mRNA toxshot induces spike protein to be produced (the full-length spike exactly matching — amino acid for amino acid — the full length of the viral spike protein15) in and around the cell nucleus and is produced for at least 60 days and almost certainly longer.16

‘Fact checkers’ said the viral spike protein doesn’t get in the nucleus despite the expert scientists showing that it absolutely does. Public health authorities and regulators said the vaccinal spike protein doesn’t get in the nucleus despite the mRNA manufacturers submitting pictures of it doing so to them as part of their emergency use application …

