2 thoughts on “COVID Cultist Kicks Jogger In The Face Over Not Social Distancing From Family, Child Heard Screaming

  1. Here Todd demonstrates the vaccine-induced insanity that is gripping many today. Insanity and incoherency showing up at different degrees every day. I hope skinny guy finds a way to get even.

    .

    Reply

  2. Whatever the reason
    If he’s gonna be attacked
    and do nothing
    He gets no respect
    Do something
    Even if you don’t win
    Make sure that fk
    feels like he didn’t
    Unplug his balls or something
    Just as well have run away

    Reply

