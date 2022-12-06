Dems Lower Voting Age To 16 In Cities – Pelosi Once Said: “It’s Important To Capture Kids While They’re In High School”

Gateway Pundit

Dems trying to lower the voting age to 16 is gaining steam across the country.

The cities of Oakland, Berkley, Takoma Park, Hyattsville, Greenbelt, Riverdale Park, and Mount Rainer all allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections.

Boston is now trying to do it as well. The City Council just approved a petition allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections – it is unknown if it will pass the Massachusetts Legislature.

Just The News reported:

The Democrat-led movement to lower the legal voting age to 16 — or in some cases even younger — is gaining momentum nationwide, scoring local victories while winning the support of lawmakers and activists on the political left. The campaign’s latest win came in Boston, where the City Council on Wednesday approved a petition allowing 16- and 17-year-old residents to vote in municipal elections. The petition will now be sent to the Massachusetts Legislature for approval, which isn’t guaranteed. Several other towns and cities in Massachusetts have voted for similar proposals, which then failed to pass the state House.

In 2019, Pelosi said she supported the voting age being lowered.

When asked by a reporter she said “I myself have always been for lowering the voting age to 16.”

The Washington Free Beacon reported(2019):

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) on Thursday said she has “always been for lowering the voting age to 16.” Pelosi was asked by a reporter at her weekly press briefing whether she believed the issue of lowering the national voting age to 16 years old would gain traction in Congress. The issue came up for debate in the House last week as an amendment to the “For The People Act,” which is also called H.R. 1. … “I myself, personally, not speaking for my caucus, I myself have always been for lowering the voting age to 16,” Pelosi said. “I think it’s really important to capture kids when they’re in high school, when they’re interested in all of this, when they’re learning about government.”

Full video:

Gateway Pundit