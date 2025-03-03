Department of Justice anti-Semitism task force plans visits to 10 college campuses, including Northwestern and Harvard

By Adam Sabes – Campus Reform

Accoridng to a DOJ press release, Leading Task Force member and Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Leo Terrell informed 10 universities on Thursday that the agency was “aware of allegations that the schools may have failed to protect Jewish students and faculty members from unlawful discrimination, in potential violation of federal law.”

Among the universities the task force will visit include Columbia University, George Washington University, Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University, New York University, Northwestern University, the University of California, Los Angeles, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of Minnesota, and the University of Southern California.

During the visits by the Department of Justice anti-Semitism task force, Terrell said he plans to meet with students and staff who were impacted, university leadership, law enforcement, and community members.

“The President, Attorney General Pamela Bondi, and the entire Administration are committed to ensuring that no one should feel unsafe or unwelcome on campus because of their religion,” said Terrell. “The Task Force’s mandate is to bring the full force of the federal government to bear in our effort to eradicate Anti-Semitism, particularly in schools. These visits are just one of many steps this Administration is taking to deliver on that commitment.”

The Department of Justice opened investigations into Northwestern University and Johns Hopkins University in 2024 following complaints by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall.

At both universities, Marschall alleged that administrators haven’t done enough to respond to anti-Semitism on campus, which is leaving Jewish students feeling “unwelcome and unsafe.”

The Department of Justice anti-Semitism task force announced Friday it would visit 10 college campuses across the country.