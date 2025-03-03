Diddy, Luigi Mangione on lockdown in Brooklyn jail after 40+ person ‘race riot’

By Hayden Cunningham – The Postmillennial

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Luigi Mangione are currently under lockdown at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn following a large-scale “race riot” that broke out within the facility. As a result, both inmates are now barred from receiving visits from friends and family for at least a month.

According to the Daily Mail, federal prison consultant Sam Mangel stated that the riot involved “more than 40” inmates, though it did not occur in the high-profile inmate section where Combs, Mangione, and other notable prisoners like Sam Bankman-Fried are housed. Nonetheless, the entire facility was placed on lockdown.

“He’s locked down now, at least 23 out of 24 hours,” Mangel said of Combs. ‘I’m sure they allow him out at least three times a week for a shower, maybe to make a phone call, but that’s about it. So he’s being fed in his cell, it’s a six by nine cell with a little slat for a window.”

Mangel explained that inmates in lockdown have limited activities, including exercising and reading within their cells, and lack access to televisions. The only exception to the restriction is legal visits.

“I know my client as well as other clients. I work closely with another consultant that is actually Mangione’s consultant. They’re clamoring for legal visits because it’s the only time that they can get out of their cells to see people, interact with people in a more open environment,” Mangel added.

Mangel confirmed that Combs and Mangione remain housed in the general population and are in a segregated area away from the violence.

“They’re not on a floor that would be susceptible to the riots,” he explained. “They’re on a floor with other high profile individuals that the last thing they want to do is get involved in the riots.”

Officials from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) confirmed to the Daily Mail that “multiple” inmates were observed fighting on February 22, leading to injuries among the participants. However, no jail employees were harmed.

“Responding employees isolated and contained the incident and at no time was the public in danger,” said BOP spokesman Donald Murphy.

MDC, which houses over 1,600 inmates, has long been criticized for its poor conditions. In 2019, the facility faced public scrutiny after inmates were left without heat or power for several days during severe weather.

Combs has been at MDC since his arrest last year on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He has been denied bail multiple times.

“The facility can’t afford to have a high profile, certainly any inmate, but in this case, a high-profile inmate get injured from another inmate,” Mangel said. ”And because the MDC is a dangerous place, obviously, look what happened last Friday, not only from a PR point of view, they’re terribly understaffed, there’s a lot of racial tension, a lot of gang tension, a significant number of illegal immigrants are held there.”